Southwest Virginia deputy sheriff to run for state Sen. Ben Chafin’s seat

Dickenson County Deputy Sheriff Jony Baker and family (Photo contributed)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
NORA, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County, Virginia Deputy Sheriff Jony Baker will run for the Virginia state Senate seat previously held by Sen. Ben Chafin, who recently died from COVID-19, a campaign spokesperson confirmed to CBS affiliate WJHL.

Baker plans to formally announce his bid for the District 38 seat on Thursday.

“I’m proud to call the 38th district home my entire life and grateful for the wonderful community that has given me so much,” Baker said in a statement. “I’m running for this Senate seat to give back to my community, serve and give a voice to Southwest, Virginia.”

The Wise County native describes himself as a “steadfast conservative” and supporter of President Donald Trump. He says politicians in Richmond “have completely forgotten about Southwestern Virginia,” but he will stand up for his home region and back law enforcement, defend the Second Amendment, and protect the unborn.

