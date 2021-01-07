Somerset Sober Living provides support for those in recovery

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Substance use disorders impact the lives of many throughout Kentucky and beyond but for those leaving a treatment facility, resources are not always easy to access.

For many, the unknown awaits as they leave a treatment facility.

“Coming out of treatment, this was a good option for me, because my home life was not a good situation to return to,” said Magnolia House Resident J.R. Solis.

Somerset Sober Living launched to help those leaving treatment facilities make a smooth transition.

“They have showed me that what I was living before does not have to define who I am today. They are showing me how to be a productive member of society today, instead of being a delinquent,” he said.

Providing two residential homes for men to live in, to continue their recovery and to support each other.

“This is a way of just showing the love of Christ but also equipping our guys with tools to go out and be successful in life,” said House Manager David Hardy.

Each man has his own personal story, like Magnolia House Resident Walker Hill, who comes from a good home.

“Addiction does not discriminate. I was a college athlete…on my way to becoming a college graduate. I was on my way to become an elementary school teacher and just after a workplace injury…began to take prescription pills,” he said.

Lives are positively impacted, with Simpson House Resident Marcus Mofield being another man who appreciates the program.

“I feel like along with this house and this opportunity being here, I feel like my relationship with God has definitely helped me excel and ya I couldn’t be any happier,” he said.

The goal is to inspire the men to stay on the right track and help them live productive lives.

Somerset Sober Living currently has two residential homes called the Magnolia house and Simpson house. Each home houses up to six men. Somerset Sober Living plans to open residential homes for women in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.