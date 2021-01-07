Some Ky. school districts delaying return to in-person learning

FRANKFORT,Ky. (WSAZ) - Some school districts in Kentucky are returning to in-person learning this week, while others have delayed going back.

The Kentucky Department of Education reports at least 20 Kentucky school districts resumed in-person classes on Monday. An additional 10 plan to start later this week. At least 116 districts will wait until Jan. 11 or later to resume in-person classes.

In our region, Boyd County Schools plans to begin in-person instruction close to Jan. 19 with a hybrid model.

“We’ll take about half our student body and bringing them into two days a week,” said Boyd County Schools Superintendent Bill Boblett. “One group will come in, and the other will group comes on Thursday and Friday. We’ll use Wednesday as a deep-cleaning day. It’s tough if we lower the number of students, practice safety protocol ... I think we can do this safely, but it’s not foolproof.”

Other districts like Floyd County Schools will be remaining virtual until Feb. 1.

With the vaccine rolling out across the state, Boyd County Schools is optimistic having teachers vaccinated could help mitigate problems the district experienced in the fall.

“The timing of the vaccine will have a tremendous impact on when we can get kids back into school. Like all school districts, we have been struggling with either staffing issues or COVID positive cases quarantines ... that seems to the biggest,” Boblett said. “When we tried to have in-person learning in October, that’s what shut us down was the number of students in quarantine.”

“This is a no-risk proposition. Any time you get a large group of people together, there’s a risk involved. Education is a congregational activity,” Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Jason Glass added.

