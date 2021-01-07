Snow showers likely for some tonight through Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A low pressure system will move through the south bringing us here in the mountains a chance for some snow showers tonight into tomorrow morning.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Scattered snow showers could start to move into the mountains this evening and really continue throughout the morning hours on Friday. We will probably start out with some light rain as temperatures won’t drop below freezing until a little bit later tonight. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Most of the snow showers will arrive after midnight through the early morning hours. Our southeastern counties have the best chance of seeing accumulating snowfall. Our TN and VA counties will likely see 1-2+” along with parts of Bell, Harlan and Letcher Counties. The rest of us will see some snow showers and maybe a light dusting.

Highs on Friday will only get into the mid-30s. By the time we get above freezing, we should see most of that moisture push out of here. Cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue Friday night with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 20s.

That Friday morning commute could be slick for some! Especially in those higher elevations. Keep the WYMT Weather App handy!

The Weekend

I do think clouds stick around for most of the day Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with overnight lows dropping into the mid-20s. Clouds could start to clear out later Saturday afternoon/evening.

We should see more sunshine Sunday with highs getting into the lower 40s. Overnight lows look to drop into the mid-20s.

Extended Forecast

Another system arrives later Monday into Tuesday bringing us the chance again for a rain/snow mix. We should see sunshine throughout most of the day Monday with highs getting into the mid-40s. Clouds and showers arrive late Monday into early Tuesday. Right now, it is too early for snowfall totals but it doesn’t look like we see much, if anything, stick.

We should clear out later Tuesday with highs getting near 40. Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday with highs getting back into the mid to upper 40s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.