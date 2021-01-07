Several members of the UK football team leaving to enter NFL draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three members of the Big Blue Nation are leaving the team to take a shot at the big league.

This week on Twitter, running back AJ Rose, nose guard Quinton Bohanna and defensive back Brandin Echols all declared their intent to enter the 2021 NFL draft.

In his post, Rose said he would never forget this time with the Cats and that it was a “dream come true”.

Bohanna said in his tweet that he is “forever grateful” for the opportunity to play for UK.

Forever Grateful for @UKFootball I Gave My All To My Coaches and Teammates From the Day I Arrived as a 18 Year old Kid 4 Years Ago. It’s Time for a New Chapter in My Life and With That Being Said with no Regrets I’m Declaring for the 2021 Draft. #NeighborhoodHero pic.twitter.com/EhpcJGNJv9 — Quinton Bohanna (@QBohanna) January 4, 2021

Echols thanked all the fans for their support during his time in Lexington.

Thank You BBN I love y’all 🤙🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WVxeY0QtwE — Brandin Echols (@matayo_echols) January 4, 2021

Meanwhile, amid the news of those pending departures, one Wildcat announced his intent to stay with the team for the 2021 season.

Defensive back Yusuf Corker said is ready to spend one more year in the blue and white.

“When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen”

-Isaiah 60:22🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/GdAq1F9DQl — yusuf corker (@YCorker) January 4, 2021

