Advertisement

Several members of the UK football team leaving to enter NFL draft

UK Football helmets and ball
UK Football helmets and ball(Lee K. Howard | Lee K. Howard)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three members of the Big Blue Nation are leaving the team to take a shot at the big league.

This week on Twitter, running back AJ Rose, nose guard Quinton Bohanna and defensive back Brandin Echols all declared their intent to enter the 2021 NFL draft.

In his post, Rose said he would never forget this time with the Cats and that it was a “dream come true”.

Bohanna said in his tweet that he is “forever grateful” for the opportunity to play for UK.

Echols thanked all the fans for their support during his time in Lexington.

Meanwhile, amid the news of those pending departures, one Wildcat announced his intent to stay with the team for the 2021 season.

Defensive back Yusuf Corker said is ready to spend one more year in the blue and white.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Party calling on Congressman Hal Rogers to resign following Electoral College objection
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
A crash near the Perry/Knot County line shut down Highway 15.
UPDATE: Police release names of people involved in fatal crash near Perry/Knott County line
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Kennedy Logan Chaffins is accused of shooting his parents.
Police: Floyd County man accused of barricading inside home after shooting parents

Latest News

Kentucky Wildcats guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball up court during the first half of an...
Rhyne Howard makes Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Sports
Harlan’s Jordan Akal scores nearly 40 points in season opener
Jemal Singleton
UK Football hires Jemal Singleton as running backs and special teams coordinator
Nik Scalzo, left, and Kolbe Langhi sign posters during Kentucky football&amp;rsquo;s Fan Day at...
Kentucky quarterback Nik Scalzo enters transfer portal