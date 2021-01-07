Richmond city commissioner facing criticism after attending pro-Trump rally in DC

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Questions are being raised after a Richmond city commissioner attended a rally in Washington DC on Wednesday.

Newly elected commissioner Krystin Arnold attended a pro-Trump rally but says she had nothing to do with the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe says he’s received several messages from people concerned about Commissioner Arnold. Right now, they’re just concerns though, because there’s no proof she was involved in criminal activity.

“Our attorney is looking at where we are. In every way,” Blythe said. “And that’s the best I can say until the city manager, the city attorney then get back with me and we see where we are with respect to the concerns of the citizens.”

Arnold has faced criticism online after posting a photo at a pro-Trump rally on Facebook:

A Richmond City Commissioner has been the subject of criticism after posting this photo on Facebook yesterday. She told The Richmond Register she was at a rally and left before the chaos on Capitol Hill.



I talked to the Mayor of Richmond. Hear from him at 4:30 and 5:30 on @wkyt pic.twitter.com/FGHYWa4kCE — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) January 7, 2021

She spoke to our partners at the Richmond Register late Wednesday night saying she was at a rally and left immediately after. She said she was driving back to the commonwealth when she heard about the chaos on Capitol Hill.

Mayor Blythe says just because she was there, doesn’t mean she’s guilty of a crime. He points out that she does have a First Amendment right to freedom of speech, but it conflicts with the non-partisan role of a city commissioner of Richmond.

“We are not partisan. The danger of the past 24 hours that’s been presented is that our Richmond government might be perceived at anyway as partisan,” Blythe said.

Arnold’s Facebook page has been deactivated. We emailed and called but still haven’t heard back from her.

The mayor expects the community to address the situation during the next public meeting on Tuesday.

