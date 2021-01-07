Advertisement

New urgent care center opens in Harlan County

New business open in Harlan County
New business open in Harlan County(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County has a new business that recently opened. Hometown Urgent Care was started by Nurse Practitioner Patty Coldiron.

“We’re so happy to be here and it’s a honor to serve in Harlan County,” Owner Patty Coldiron said.

Coldiron says opening her new business has been an emotional roller-coaster.

“To be able to provide this service has been just so exciting but I’ve been nervous. There’s been all kinds of emotions tied with this but most of all it’s a great blessing,” Coldiron said.

Coldiron says Hometown Urgent Care is designed to save you a trip to the emergency room.

“Cause our goal is you’re in and out in thirty minutes, that’s our goal. Unless of course you have something a little bit more major going on like a laceration or a broken bone,” Coldiron said.

Coldiron says they are offering a variety of services and several payment options, including COVID-19 testing.

“If you think you’re having COVID and you have COVID symptoms, we would ask that you just call us from your car, we’ll go out to your car and test you from there,” Coldiron said.

Coldiron says appointments are not necessary, offering walk-in services. Hometown Urgent Care is open all week from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Party calling on Congressman Hal Rogers to resign following Electoral College objection
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
A crash near the Perry/Knot County line shut down Highway 15.
UPDATE: Police release names of people involved in fatal crash near Perry/Knott County line
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Kennedy Logan Chaffins is accused of shooting his parents.
Police: Floyd County man accused of barricading inside home after shooting parents

Latest News

Mountain student achiever 1/7/21
Mountain Student Achiever Luke Eli Goins
Somerset Sober Living
Somerset Sober Living
UPIKE President: Elliott School of Nursing remodel is a ‘game-changer’ at 6
UPIKE President: Elliott School of Nursing remodel is a ‘game-changer’ at 6
Comfort bags delivered to local sheriff’s department to help kids in traumatic situations at 6
Comfort bags delivered to local sheriff’s department to help kids in traumatic situations at 6
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports nearly 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday