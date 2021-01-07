New urgent care center opens in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County has a new business that recently opened. Hometown Urgent Care was started by Nurse Practitioner Patty Coldiron.

“We’re so happy to be here and it’s a honor to serve in Harlan County,” Owner Patty Coldiron said.

Coldiron says opening her new business has been an emotional roller-coaster.

“To be able to provide this service has been just so exciting but I’ve been nervous. There’s been all kinds of emotions tied with this but most of all it’s a great blessing,” Coldiron said.

Coldiron says Hometown Urgent Care is designed to save you a trip to the emergency room.

“Cause our goal is you’re in and out in thirty minutes, that’s our goal. Unless of course you have something a little bit more major going on like a laceration or a broken bone,” Coldiron said.

Coldiron says they are offering a variety of services and several payment options, including COVID-19 testing.

“If you think you’re having COVID and you have COVID symptoms, we would ask that you just call us from your car, we’ll go out to your car and test you from there,” Coldiron said.

Coldiron says appointments are not necessary, offering walk-in services. Hometown Urgent Care is open all week from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M.

