Navy veteran hoping to help others deal with PTSD

After overcoming his battle, Barry Floyd is working to get his associate’s degree is social work
Barry Floyd in uniform
Barry Floyd in uniform(Barry Floyd)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Barry Floyd joined the military in 1987. Serving as a Navy Corpsman, he was deployed in 2003 to Iraq and to Afghanistan in 2010.

“In Iraq, we saw casualties, gunshot wounds, and stuff like that. Afghanistan was pretty much the same in 2010,” says Floyd.

After years of witnessing physical wounds of others, wounds started to form within Barry in the form of PTSD.

He also lost a close friend who was battling PTSD to suicide. Barry found a way to overcome his post-traumatic stress disorder by running.

“It’s euphoric and it helps me clear my mind not only on my path, but also I’m able to disconnect from everything,” shared Floyd.

Barry says he started running in the Project Carry Forward 5k put on by the Wounded Warriors Project.

Aside from running, he says journaling helps him escape his dark thoughts.

Today Barry is working to help others with PTSD as a Certified Peer Recovery Specialist with Veterans Affairs. He is also busy attaining his associate’s degree in Social Work at Roane State College.

He shares his story in hopes that it will help others overcome PTSD. Whether it be they start running, journaling, or seek professional help.

“Not all PTSD is based on someone being in combat. It can be sexual assault, physical assault, mental abuse, stuff like that. If you’re not asking for the help, you’re not only hurting yourself, but you’re hurting your family,” says Floyd.

