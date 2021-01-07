Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, two deaths on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and two deaths on Thursday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported two deaths bringing the county’s death toll to 19. The deaths were a 76-year-old man and a 59-year-old man. The county also has 84 new cases bringing the total to 4,311.

The Bell County Health Department reported 33 new cases bringing the county’s total to more than 2,000 cases. The county has 2,013 total cases of COVID-19 with 243 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 54 new cases bringing the county’s total to more than 3,000. The county now has 3,004 total cases.

The Knox County Health Department reported 93 new cases with 19 of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,193 with 312 of those active. The health department also warning that if you visited Tractor Supply Company in Barbourville on Saturday, January 3rd between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. or on Monday, January 4th between 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. you may have been exposed to COVID-19. Health officials say to monitor for symptoms.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported eight new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 778. Lee County has 14 new cases bringing the total to 1,070. Leslie County reported 12 new cases bringing the total to 525. In Letcher County, there are nine new cases bringing the total to 1,155. Owsley County has 11 new cases bringing the total to 332. There are 28 new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 1,669. Wolfe County reported nine new cases bringing the total to 323.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 21 new cases bringing the total to 2,518 with 321 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 14 new cases in Clay County bringing the total to 1,474 with 594 of those active. In Jackson County, there are seven new cases bringing the total to 587 with 203 of those active. Rockcastle County reported six new cases bringing the total to 637 with 138 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 37 new cases bringing the total to 1,770.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.