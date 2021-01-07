Advertisement

Lee County, Virginia Public Schools transition to remote instruction through January 15th

Schools and coronavirus.
Schools and coronavirus.(WLUC/CDC)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Lee County Public Schools will begin remote learning starting immediately, according to division superintendent Brian Austin.

A release from Austin on Wednesday, January 6th says the transition is effective immediately.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports students will remain virtual through Friday, January 15th.

LCPS plans for students to return to in-person learning on Monday, January 18th.

“We have had students at almost all school sites who have come to school sick, displaying symptoms, and when they should be in quarantine,” Austin wrote. “This causes a risk to our staff that is unacceptable at this time.”

Austin said in the release that LCPS will continue to do its best to provide the best instruction and opportunity for its students.

