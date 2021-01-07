Ky. Supreme Court postpones all jury trials again amid pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has entered two new administrative orders for state court operations as COVID-19 cases continue in Kentucky.

Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. said in an email to court personnel Thursday that the court will further extend restrictions on jury trials, grand juries, show cause dockets, judicial sales and in-person meetings of Kentucky Court of Justice committees, commissions, task forces and boards.

The orders:

Postpone all jury trials until April 1, 2021.

Require grand juries to either be conducted remotely or suspended.

Postpone all show cause dockets until April 1, 2021.

Require judicial sales to be conducted either remotely or outside and in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Postpone all in-person meetings of KCOJ committees, commissions, task forces, boards and other administrative bodies until April 1, 2021.

