Kentucky Democratic Party calling on Congressman Hal Rogers to resign following Electoral College objection

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Democratic Party (KDP) released a statement Thursday morning calling for the resignation of Congressman Hal Rogers.

In the statement, spokesperson Marisa McNee called Rogers’ vote to object to Electoral College results in several battleground states “unthinkable”.

Congressman Rogers, who represents Kentucky’s 5th District, which covers most of Eastern and Southern Kentucky, released his own statement early Thursday morning.

It states, in part, “I received hundreds of calls and emails from people across Southern and Eastern Kentucky questioning the integrity of the presidential election in other states. Every American should have confidence in knowing that every fair vote is accurately counted.”

You can read the entire statement below.

We have reached out to Congressman Rogers’ office to see if they wish to respond directly to the KDP statement.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reports Rogers was the only member of Kentucky’s congressional delegation to vote against certifying the election results on Wednesday, in a session that took place hours after rioters supporting President Donald Trump breached the Capitol, forcing both chambers of Congress to go into recess amid a lockdown.

