Harlan’s Jordan Akal scores nearly 40 points in season opener

Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Sports
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Sports(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the state’s leading scorers was on fire Monday night in the Harlan Green Dragons’ first game of the season against Elliott County.

Harlan County Sports reports Jordan Akal put up 38 points against the Lions, including four three-pointers. 15 of those points came in the third quarter.

“Jordan got in some foul trouble early, but he was efficient while he was on the floor,” Harlan coach Derrick Akal told the website. “Everyone played hard. You could tell it was the first game for us, but overall I’m proud of effort and grateful that we had the opportunity to play.”

Harlan will take on Pineville at home Saturday night at 7 for the first round of the 13th Region All “A” Classic.

You can read more about the game, including stats from both teams, here.

