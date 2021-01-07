Governors from Virginia, Tennessee and West Virginia react to violence at U.S. Capitol

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ/WVLT/WWBT) - State leaders from across our region took to social media or called into to our sister stations following Wednesday’s violence at the Capitol Building in Washington D.C.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said while he understands the frustration supporters of President Trump may be feeling over the president’s allegations of a rigged election process, he said there’s no excuse for what happened in our nation’s capital.

“We do not need to be a violent America,” Justice said. “We do not need to be a divided America.” Justice also stated he’s certain no one in the Trump family would condone the violent actions. “He may have encouraged peaceful protest, Justice said. “But there’s no way he would have encouraged this.” Justice told our sister station WSAZ it is now his responsibility to work diligently with the incoming Biden administration, and he intends to do that in the same way he worked with the Trump administration.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee took to social media to condemn the riots.

“The violence happening in our nation’s capital is inexcusable and an affront to our founding principles and freedoms,” said Lee. “I stand with our Tennessee delegation that order must be restored immediately and thank law enforcement for their professionalism.”

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued a State of Emergency for his state Wednesday night.

Northam sent members of Virginia’s National Guard and 200 Virginia State Troopers to DC at the request of Mayor Muriel Bowser.

I continue to pray for the safety of every member of the House and Senate, all the staff, the journalists, everyone who works in the Capitol.



At the request of leaders in Arlington and Alexandria, Northam has issued a curfew for these areas from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with limited exceptions.

Northam said he issued the State of Emergency so that the state can continue to respond.

The governor and his team are also working with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer to respond to the situation in the nation’s Capitol.

Let me be clear: Virginia will be there for as long as it takes to protect our nation’s capital and ensure the peaceful transfer of power.



