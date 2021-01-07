WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear delivers 2021 State of the Commonwealth Address

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth Address is set to take place Thursday night.

He and other state leaders postponed it Wednesday due to the unrest at our nation’s capital.

Based on the events in our nation’s Capitol, the Senate President, Speaker of the House and I have jointly agreed to delay the joint session for the State of the Commonwealth and Budget address to 7 p.m. tomorrow Thurs., Jan. 7. We all recognize the gravity of this situation. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 6, 2021

The address is now set for Thursday night at seven o’clock.

Beshear says he will combine the annual State of the Commonwealth Address with a budget address.

In a normal time, the governor would deliver his remarks to both House and Senate members in the House chamber, but Thursday at 7 p.m, the address will instead be a virtual one.

Beshear is expected to combine his State of the Commonwealth and his proposal on a one-year budget.

Tuesday, Republican House Speaker David Osborne was asked about what he expects the governor to say:

“I look forward to what he has to propose,” Osborne said. “I will certainly consider that, some of the things I am hearing, I think perhaps he is dealing with a different set of realities than what we are, quite frankly.”

Osborne did not specify what he had heard exactly, but on the Senate floor Tuesday, Senate President Robert Stivers did say that Gov. Beshear is counting on a lot of one-time money, such as the CARES Act or stimulus to base his projections on.

