Gov. Beshear reports nearly 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold his normal news briefing Thursday afternoon because of his postponed State of the Commonwealth address scheduled to be given Thursday evening. However, his office still released Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers.

The governor’s office announced 4,911 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Thursday. This brings the total number of cases in the commonwealth to 291,430. The state’s positivity rate climbed to 11.93%. Gov. Beshear noted that the state’s total number of cases has increased by 10,653 in just two days.

“We are in a dangerous place. It is now clear that we are seeing an escalation related to holiday gatherings. This is not the time to make it harder to react to this virus when it may be surging again,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have to have the tools to fight back.

“Wear your masks all the time when you are indoors and there is anybody else there who is from outside your household. At this point, do it for your own safety. That’s what we need to do to get through these next couple months. Over the last two days, we have vaccinated 32,524 Kentuckians. We are ready to defeat this virus and we need to make sure we protect our people while we do.”

1,744 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, and 424 are in the ICU. 217 patients are on a ventilator.

Gov. Beshear also announced 37 new deaths in Kentucky on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,843.

38,173 people have recovered from the virus and 3,565,044 tests have been administered thus far.

KY COVID Info 1/7/21 (WYMT)

As of Thursday, 116 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.