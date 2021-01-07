Watch: Gov. Beshear delivers 2021 State of the Commonwealth Address

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and legislative leaders deliver a State of the Commonwealth Address Thursday at 7 p.m.

The address will be shared virtually and combine both the State address and the Budget address.

Gov. Beshear originally planned to deliver the State of the Commonwealth Address Wednesday evening, but the governor and legislative leaders agreed to delay it due to the events that occurred at Washington D.C.’s state capitol building.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.