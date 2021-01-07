Advertisement

Watch: Gov. Beshear delivers 2021 State of the Commonwealth Address

The virtual event is planned for Thursday at 7 p.m.
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and legislative leaders deliver a State of the Commonwealth Address Thursday at 7 p.m.

The address will be shared virtually and combine both the State address and the Budget address.

Gov. Beshear originally planned to deliver the State of the Commonwealth Address Wednesday evening, but the governor and legislative leaders agreed to delay it due to the events that occurred at Washington D.C.’s state capitol building.

