Elliott County coroner arrested on DUI charges

Photo Courtesy: Carter County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Carter County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An elected official in one Eastern Kentucky county is facing charges after being arrested Tuesday night.

Police say they were sent to the area after receiving calls about a reckless driver in a white box truck.

Deputies located the truck and followed it for some time. After noticing that the truck was driving on the center line and did not have a registration plate it was pulled over.

Upon approaching the driver deputies noticed a strong stench of freshly sprayed cologne. The driver’s eyes were also making uncontrolled deviated movements.

The driver was found to be Steven Whitt, who is listed as the coroner on the Elliott County government website.

Whitt was asked to step out of the truck to do a sobriety test.

According to the police report, Whitt was not able to stand on one leg and would not correctly complete the walking and breathalyzer (PBT) test. When not complying he was asked if he would like to contact an attorney. Whitt refused to contact an attorney and instead decided to do the PBT test. Whitt blew a 0.147 percent where the legal limit is 0.08 percent.

Whitt is charged with DUI, operating a commercial vehicle without a CDL, not wearing a seatbelt and not having an insurance card, registration, or a license plate. He was taken to the Carter County Detention Center.

