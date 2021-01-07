Common medicine cabinet items could prevent, treat COVID, studies suggest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Researchers are working to find other weapons to fight the coronavirus. Some of them may already be in people’s medicine cabinets at home.

There have been several different studies in the United States and abroad on vitamin D and melatonin and if they prevent or treat COVID.

A recent study in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism (JAMA) stated researchers found that patients with vitamin D deficiency are 77% more likely to develop COVID-19 compared to those with normal levels.

Vitamin D enhances the immune system by fighting off infection. Individuals can get it from the sun and calcium-rich foods such as milk, egg yolks, and seafood.

Another study published in JAMA supported the theory that vitamin D levels correlate with COVID susceptibility. Researchers examined the vitamin D levels of COVID patients admitted to a hospital in Spain, and if those levels had anything to do with their COVID diagnosis. They found that over 80% of them were deficient in vitamin D.

Dr. William Lacy of Norton Healthcare in Louisville weighed in on the studies’ findings before people go overboard on over-the-counter supplements like vitamin D.

“We don’t know if it’s a causal relationship,” Lacy said.

When asked if vitamin D could be effective against COVID, he explained that correlation does not always imply causation.

“I would not say that,” Lacy said. “As soon as you say that people are going out and hoarding vitamin D just like they did toilet paper. I would not say that. Now, having said that, I take a vitamin D supplement every day, but I’m aware that there is really no hard science to back that up that I’m aware of.”

Lacy added that with most people there is nothing wrong with taking a reasonable dose of vitamin D; however, it is not guaranteed protection from COVID.

Researchers are also looking into melatonin. A Cleveland Clinic-led study suggests that melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and is commonly used as a sleeping aid, may be a viable treatment for COVID-19.

Lacy is still unsure.

“Melatonin may have some immune qualities to it but, I don’t know if I’m ready to put myself on melatonin,” he said.

Lacy said researchers are researching the coronavirus every day to determine possible links. Lacy said the best thing to do is to stick to the known safety practices, such as mask-wearing, social distancing, handwashing, and keeping an eye on new information about defeating the virus.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.