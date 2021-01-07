Advertisement

Common medicine cabinet items could prevent, treat COVID, studies suggest

(WNDU)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Researchers are working to find other weapons to fight the coronavirus. Some of them may already be in people’s medicine cabinets at home.

There have been several different studies in the United States and abroad on vitamin D and melatonin and if they prevent or treat COVID.

recent study in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism (JAMA) stated researchers found that patients with vitamin D deficiency are 77% more likely to develop COVID-19 compared to those with normal levels.

Vitamin D enhances the immune system by fighting off infection. Individuals can get it from the sun and calcium-rich foods such as milk, egg yolks, and seafood.

Another study published in JAMA supported the theory that vitamin D levels correlate with COVID susceptibility. Researchers examined the vitamin D levels of COVID patients admitted to a hospital in Spain, and if those levels had anything to do with their COVID diagnosis. They found that over 80% of them were deficient in vitamin D.

Dr. William Lacy of Norton Healthcare in Louisville weighed in on the studies’ findings before people go overboard on over-the-counter supplements like vitamin D.

“We don’t know if it’s a causal relationship,” Lacy said.

When asked if vitamin D could be effective against COVID, he explained that correlation does not always imply causation.

“I would not say that,” Lacy said. “As soon as you say that people are going out and hoarding vitamin D just like they did toilet paper. I would not say that. Now, having said that, I take a vitamin D supplement every day, but I’m aware that there is really no hard science to back that up that I’m aware of.”

Lacy added that with most people there is nothing wrong with taking a reasonable dose of vitamin D; however, it is not guaranteed protection from COVID.

Researchers are also looking into melatonin. A Cleveland Clinic-led study suggests that melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and is commonly used as a sleeping aid, may be a viable treatment for COVID-19.

Lacy is still unsure.

“Melatonin may have some immune qualities to it but, I don’t know if I’m ready to put myself on melatonin,” he said.

Lacy said researchers are researching the coronavirus every day to determine possible links. Lacy said the best thing to do is to stick to the known safety practices, such as mask-wearing, social distancing, handwashing, and keeping an eye on new information about defeating the virus.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Party calling on Congressman Hal Rogers to resign following Electoral College objection
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
A crash near the Perry/Knot County line shut down Highway 15.
UPDATE: Police release names of people involved in fatal crash near Perry/Knott County line
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Kennedy Logan Chaffins is accused of shooting his parents.
Police: Floyd County man accused of barricading inside home after shooting parents

Latest News

Mountain student achiever 1/7/21
Mountain Student Achiever Luke Eli Goins
Somerset Sober Living
Somerset Sober Living
UPIKE President: Elliott School of Nursing remodel is a ‘game-changer’ at 6
UPIKE President: Elliott School of Nursing remodel is a ‘game-changer’ at 6
Comfort bags delivered to local sheriff’s department to help kids in traumatic situations at 6
Comfort bags delivered to local sheriff’s department to help kids in traumatic situations at 6
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports nearly 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday