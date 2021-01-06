Advertisement

Rain will likely transition to snow later Thursday into Friday

WYMT Cold(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The cloudy skies continue tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s. The gloomy weather looks to continue into the end of the week!

Thursday and Friday

Mostly cloudy skies continue tomorrow with highs getting into the upper 30s to lower 40s. A low pressure system will move through the deep south Thursday night into Friday bringing us the chance for a rain/snow mix.

Most of the showers arrive late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Overnight lows will drop below freezing so that rain will likely transition into snow my Friday morning. Snow showers will continue throughout the morning hours with some flurries continuing throughout the day. Our southeastern counties have the best chance of seeing this rain transition into snow.

It doesn’t look like we see a lot of snow. A dusting at best is expected with some of those Kentucky/Virginia possibly seeing up to an inch of snow. This will be falling throughout the morning hours so it could be a messy commute Friday morning.

The Weekend

Sunshine returns for the weekend with highs getting into the upper 30s Saturday and lower 40s on Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds both days.

Extended Forecast

Another rain and snow mix is possible Monday into Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s both days with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s.

Right now, this system doesn’t look like a big snowmaker but it will be another system we keep an eye on during the coming days.

