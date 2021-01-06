Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, 12 deaths on Wednesday

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus
By Paige Noel
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released new coronavirus numbers and 12 deaths on Wednesday.

The Harlan County Health Department reported seven deaths bringing the death toll to 40. The county also had 41 new cases bringing the total to 1,733.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported the 4th COVID-19 related death in Wolfe County. The county also reported two new cases bringing the total to 315. Knott County reported two new cases bringing the total to 770. In Lee County, there are three new cases bringing the total to 1,055. Leslie County has six new cases bringing the total to 513. There are eight new cases in Letcher County bringing the total to 1,148. Perry County reported nine new cases bringing the total to 1,641.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two deaths in Clay County bringing the death toll to 17. The individuals were a 69-year-old woman and an 87-year-old woman from Landmark of Laurel Creek. There are 10 new cases in the community of Clay County, three new cases within FCI Manchester bringing the total to 1,460 with 595 of those active. In Jackson County, there are 16 new cases bringing the total to 580 with 209 of those active. Rockcastle County reported four new cases bringing the total to 631 with 124 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported two deaths bringing the death toll to 17. The deaths are a 92-year-old woman and a 61-year-old woman. There are also 67 new cases bringing the total to 4,227.

The Bell County Health Department reported 28 new cases bringing the total to 1,980 with 248 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 45 new cases bringing the total to 2,497 with 354 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 33 new cases with five of those being children. This brings the total to 2,100 with 250 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department report that someone who attended US 23 Bingo on 1/4 and was also at an event at the Coal Run Community Center on 1/3 tested positive for COVID-19. If you were at either event you are asked to monitor for symptoms. The department also reported 33 new cases bringing the total to 2,050 with 276 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 15 new cases bringing the total to 900 with 212 of those active.

