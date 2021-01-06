Local business owner known as “Goofy” dies

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County community is reflecting on losing a local business owner.

Owen Adams, also known around the community as “Goofy” was the owner Goofy’s Game Room and Grill.

Carol Joseph, the mayor of Hyden, says you could always find him in the community.

“They called him Goofy, because he wore a hat that had goofy ears on them and kids enjoyed seeing that. You’ll see them going around zipping around in a little Volkswagen with his goofy ears flying in the wind,” said Joseph. “Their food is excellent. He had his own brand of chili that he made himself and it was very very good. He was known for his goofy burgers which had a special touch to them.”

John Newell, a magistrate, says it is a place where people throughout Hyden would gather for some good food and fun.

“Many a man here in Leslie County has played pool in that building at one time or another very popular place,” said Newell. “He would sit down and talk with you. He was in no rush.”

George Adams, his son, says that it was his connection with people that “Goofy” enjoyed the most.

“He was here every day up until he got sick,” said Adams. “He always wanted everybody laughing. He was always cutting up and joking.”

Funeral arrangements for Adams will be at Wolfe & Sons funeral home.

The visitation is Thursday from noon until one with the funeral following.

