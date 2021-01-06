Ky. State Auditor Mike Harmon talks about his COVID-19 experience

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon is talking about his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Republican official tested positive for the virus shortly after he received his first dose of the vaccine last Monday. He says he still believes the vaccine is safe and effective.

Harmon was one of the state leaders that was vaccinated early on, but he says he was torn when offered the opportunity.

“I was very sincere when I took the vaccine,” Harmon said. “I wasn’t trying to bump anybody out of the way.”

His says his motto, “follow the data,” applies to the vaccine.

“When it comes to the vaccine, the data is very clear. It is effective there are a small amount of side effects,” Harmon said.

He says he was warned about those side effects and expected them.

“That night, I was experiencing chills,” Harmon said. “I thought ‘this is just vaccine-related.’”

Then his wife was told she was possibly exposed at work.

The couple both tested positive following his vaccination.

“I hated the timing of it because I very much believe in the vaccine and I think it’s important,” Harmon said.

Wednesday, he says his family is recovering well.

“Our taste is not 100 percent back and our ability to smell is not 100 percent back,” Harmon said.

Harmon says he is still on track to get the second dose of the vaccine later this month.

Harmon says, while he doesn’t think the government should force anyone to get vaccinated, he strongly encourages Kentuckians to get vaccinated when it’s their turn.

