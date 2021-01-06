Kentucky quarterback Nik Scalzo enters transfer portal

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another Kentucky quarterback has entered the transfer portal this week. Nik Scalzo entered his name in the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Thank you #BBN and all of my coaches and teammates for the past 2 years! After talking with my family, I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining. Gods Plan! — Nik Scalzo (@NikScalzo) January 7, 2021

Scalzo was a three-start quarterback prospect in the Class of 2019. He had offers from Harvard, FAU, Illinois and Central Michigan, among others. Scalzo tore his ACL during his senior year of high school and freshman year at Kentucky.

With Scalzo entering the transfer portal, the Cats have three quarterbacks on the roster in Lexington Catholic graduate Beau Allen, Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood and incoming Somerset freshman Kaiya Sheron.

