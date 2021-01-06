Advertisement

Kentucky quarterback Nik Scalzo enters transfer portal

Nik Scalzo, left, and Kolbe Langhi sign posters during Kentucky football&amp;rsquo;s Fan Day at...
Nik Scalzo, left, and Kolbe Langhi sign posters during Kentucky football&amp;rsquo;s Fan Day at the Nutter Field House on campus.(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another Kentucky quarterback has entered the transfer portal this week. Nik Scalzo entered his name in the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Scalzo was a three-start quarterback prospect in the Class of 2019. He had offers from Harvard, FAU, Illinois and Central Michigan, among others. Scalzo tore his ACL during his senior year of high school and freshman year at Kentucky.

With Scalzo entering the transfer portal, the Cats have three quarterbacks on the roster in Lexington Catholic graduate Beau Allen, Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood and incoming Somerset freshman Kaiya Sheron.

