Kentucky lawmakers condemn violent protests on Capitol Hill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Republican Party of Kentucky released a statement Wednesday afternoon condemning what they described as violence unfolding at the U.S. Capitol.

“We denounce the angry mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol today and condemn them in the strongest possible terms. Violence is never acceptable and has no place in our Democracy,” Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown said. “The individuals engaged in this criminal behavior are dangerous and destructive and should be held fully accountable. We want to thank the brave men and women of law enforcement who are protecting our leaders and pray for a quick and peaceful end to this situation.”

The unrest comes as Congress was set to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory as President Trump continues to challenge the results.

A group of senators including Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) had signaled they would object to the results in key swing states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized these efforts, saying “The voters, the courts and the states all have spoken.”

Two more Kentucky Republicans, Senator Rand Paul and Representative Andy Barr, also released statements.

“Today’s events at the U.S. Capitol are tragic, outrageous, and devastating,” Congressman Barr said. “They are wholly inconsistent with the values of our constitutional Republic.

My statement on the violence at the U.S. Capitol today. pic.twitter.com/RhUKdk7x8c — Rep. Andy Barr (@RepAndyBarr) January 6, 2021

“Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American and will not bring about election reform,” said Senator Paul. “Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation.”

Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform.



Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation. Just stop it. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 6, 2021

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear also released a video statement, condemning the violent acts as ‘domestic terrorism’.

“When you try to use force, intimidation to get what you want, to overthrow an election, to stop the business of Congress, yes you are acting as a domestic terrorist,” the governor said before saying that “all of us must condemn this”.

A statement from Gov. Beshear on the events unfolding at the United States Capitol: pic.twitter.com/C4mDMluauu — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 6, 2021

Congressman Hal Rogers also released a statement Wednesday, saying “violence is never the answer”.

“I believe every voice should be heard, but violent methods fall on deaf ears,” the Congressman said. “I adamantly denounce the violence taking place in Washington, and threatening the lives of innocent individuals. We must maintain law and order in this country.”

House Speaker David Osborne issued the following statement:

“Today’s actions at the U.S. Capitol are sickening and despicable. Violence, destruction, and looting are not the strategies of patriots but the weapons of anarchists. They are the tools used to limit democracy in nations across the globe and will not be tolerated in the United States of America. After this situation is resolved, we must look back and determine what brought us here and find a path forward paved with respect.”

State Senator Brandon Smith (R-District 30) had this to say:

“After a long day on the hill, I am just now home processing the events in Washington. Violence, in any form or fashion, is not the answer. Insolence is not an example. Healthy, even heavy, debate is the cornerstone of our society, of my household, of my approach to public service... but these threatening actions overshadowed any peaceful and democratic statements attempted today. Unfortunately, the image of our Nation’s Chambers being shuttered closed will live on in infamy...”

