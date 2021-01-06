Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports more than 5,000 cases Wednesday

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
By Paige Noel
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 5,742 new cases and 34 new deaths in Kentucky on Wednesday.

That number is by far the largest single day case total reported.

“Today’s numbers show how critically important a centralized effort and response is to defeating this virus,” said Gov. Beshear.

At least 286,541 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,806.

37,821 people have recovered from the virus. 3,539,929 Kentuckians have received tests.

The current positivity rate is 11.66%.

Governor Andy Beshear also released a statement on the unfolding events Wednesday in Washington D.C. Additionally, he postponed his scheduled State of the Commonwealth Address, until Thursday night.

KY COVID Info 1/6/21
KY COVID Info 1/6/21

As of Wednesday, 114 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

