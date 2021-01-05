Who gets priority for the COVID-19 vaccines in Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Local health departments tell us they are rolling out COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as they can, but due to a limited supply, those vaccines are only going to people in the Phase 1 categories:

“Here in our district, we haven’t had a problem getting the vaccine out the door for the 1A people,” said Stuart Spillman with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. “The first week basically 90 percent of our vaccines when out within less than a week.”

Spillman says the health department is still distributing vaccines to health frontline workers in phase 1A. First responders in phase 1B are starting to get the vaccine in smaller counties.

Kelley McBride, with the Madison County Health Department, says they’re also focusing on health frontline workers and first responders.

“We have a list of people in those categories who will receive the vaccines by appointment here at the health department,” McBride said. “We’re working through this list. We’ll continue providing vaccination as we receive vaccines.”

Health department leaders say as they get more vaccines, they’ll start focusing on other people listed in Phase 1B, which include K-12 teachers and people 70 years or older.

