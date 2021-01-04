Police: Reward offered for Third suspect wanted in the murder of Jeremy Caldwell

Update 1/7/21:

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for the whereabouts of Freddy Wayne Scalf. They say he could look as he does in either of the pictures above.

Police believe Freddy Wayne Scalf is involved in the murder of Jeremy Caldwell. You can find previous details about this story here.

If you have any information on Scalf’s location call 606-864-6600.

Original Story 1/4/21:

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in finding a suspect in the murder of Jeremy Caldwell on December 20, 2020.

28-year-old Freddy Wayne Scalf (pictured above) is wanted in connection to the murder, which took place on December 20 off of Highway 490 at Highway 1376.

Police have arrested Ashley Lewis and Robert Brandon Gray for the murder of Jeremy Caldwell, as they search for Scalf.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Freddy Wayne Scalf call 606-864-6600 or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com