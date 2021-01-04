Advertisement

New dates and times announced for 34th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

Due to the delay in the start of the high school basketball season, the 34th annual WYMT Mountain Basketball Classic has been moved to February.(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The pairings for the 34th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH are in. Here are the pairings, dates and times for both the boys and girls tournaments.

34th-annual-wymt-mountain-classic-bracket (2)
34th-annual-wymt-mountain-classic-bracket (2)(WYMT)

Boys:

Harlan County vs. Knott Central - Tuesday, February 2 - 6 p.m.

Martin County vs. Hazard - Wednesday, February 3 - 8:30 p.m.

Wolfe County vs. Buckhorn - Monday, February, 1 - 8:30 p.m.

Knox Central vs. Betsy Layne - Tuesday, February 2 - 8:30 p.m.

Girls:

North Laurel - BYE

Owsley County vs. Knott Central - Monday, February 1 - 6 p.m.

Floyd Central - BYE

Martin County vs. Perry Central - Wednesday, February 3 - 6 p.m.

The tournaments will be from Monday, February 1st through Saturday, February 6th at Perry County Central High School.

