Advertisement

Watch: WYMT’s Year End Review Special

By Paige Noel
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 2020 has been an interesting year to say the least.

There are three words to describe 2020, pain, whether it was the unexpected loss of a loved one or you suddenly found yourself without a job, politics, a presidential election like none other and a country deeply divided and the pandemic, this year will always be remembered as the year of the novel coronavirus.

Watch this year’s year end review special 2020- Pain, Politics and the Pandemic above.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Attorney General Cameron announces $2 million multi-state settlement with CafePress
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
David Sizemore is accused of shooting Daniel Binder following an custody issue between Binder...
Shooting leaves one dead in Laurel County, suspect in custody
30-year-old Ashley B. Lewis was arrested Tuesday evening in Clay County.
Clay County deputies make arrest in Laurel County murder case
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 30 deaths, extends mask mandate

Latest News

Kentucky lawmakers to discuss COVID-related bills during General Assembly’s upcoming session -...
Kentucky lawmakers to discuss COVID-related bills during General Assembly’s upcoming session - 5:30 p.m.
Kentucky unemployment - 5:30 p.m.
Kentucky unemployment - 5:30 p.m.
Kentucky lawmakers to discuss COVID-related bills during General Assembly’s upcoming session -...
Kentucky lawmakers to discuss COVID-related bills during General Assembly’s upcoming session - 4:30 p.m.
Pikeville man gives more than 21 gallons of blood and plasma.
Pikeville man reaches 21 gallon milestone in blood and plasma donations