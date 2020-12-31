Watch: WYMT’s Year End Review Special

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 2020 has been an interesting year to say the least.

There are three words to describe 2020, pain, whether it was the unexpected loss of a loved one or you suddenly found yourself without a job, politics, a presidential election like none other and a country deeply divided and the pandemic, this year will always be remembered as the year of the novel coronavirus.

Watch this year’s year end review special 2020- Pain, Politics and the Pandemic above.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.