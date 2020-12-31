Virginia hands-free law goes into effect January 1st

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia’s new hands-free law will go into effect on Jan. 1.

Under the new law, it will be illegal to hold your phone at all while driving.

Violators may be fined $125 for the first offense and $250 for subsequent offenses.

The penalties increase for those convicted of violating the hands-free law and reckless driving, with steeper fines, jail time, and license suspension.

Chuck Slemp, the commonwealth’s attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton, hopes the new restrictions will make people think twice before picking up their phones while behind the wheel.

“I think and I hope that the new law and the new public awareness — like we’re doing here — will allow this to happen less frequently and more people will be safe on the road as a result,” Slemp said.

