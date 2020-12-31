Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to meth arrest

A traffic stop leads to a meth arrest in Bell County Tuesday.
By TJ Caudill
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Bell County man, originally wanted on an outstanding warrant, is now facing new charges.

On Tuesday, a deputy with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling Highway 25E when he saw Fred Whitehead, 69, of Pineville.

The deputy knew Whitehead was wanted and pulled him over to arrest him.

While searching Whitehead’s vehicle, police say the deputy found a black case containing two bags of a crystal-like substance believed to be more than three grams of meth.

The deputy also found a bag of marijuana and two pills believed to be Hydrocodone.

Police charged Whitehead with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

