State PSC approves rate increase for W.Va. American Water

West Virginia American Water announced Thursday that the Public Service Commission of West...
West Virginia American Water announced Thursday that the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) approved its request to make improvements to its infrastructure, effective Friday, by increasing rates.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – If you’re a West Virginia American Water (WVAW) customer, you’ll notice your water bill going up some soon.

The company announced Thursday that the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) approved its request to make improvements to its infrastructure, effective Friday, by increasing rates.

As a result, the average household will see their bill go up about $3.58 a month, resulting from a 6.6% surcharge.

WVAW says that surcharge will allow them to make necessary improvements to its system. It says “most customers will see a prorated amount on their first 2021 bill, depending on their meter reading and billing schedule.”

“The State of West Virginia’s infrastructure recently received a ‘D’ grade from the American Society of Civil Engineers. The purpose of a DSIC is to address the national challenge of aging water infrastructure by directing additional investment to areas where improvements are most needed,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water, in a release. “The PSC acknowledged the accelerated investments we’ve made since incorporating this surcharge in 2017 and recognized that the approved investment is a significant priority and in the best interest of customers.”

According to the company, the approved DSIC, effective Friday, Jan. 1, includes $41.3 million in system-wide upgrades that West Virginia American Water will make in 2021. The improvements include $18.0 million to replace or upgrade more than 30 miles of water mains; $4.3 million to replace service lines and fire hydrants; $5.6 million for replacement of meters; $2.2 million for pumping equipment; and $11.2 million for investment in troubled water systems.

