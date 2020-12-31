Soggy and gloomy start to 2021

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The gloomy and soggy weather continues as we head into your New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We should remain on the drier side tonight with a few showers here and there. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s, but with a warm front approaching temperatures will warm up overnight.

Winds will get a little gusty on your New Year’s Day due to the cold front arriving. Winds can gust up to 30 MPH at times. Those winds from the south will help warm us up into the low to mid-60s! The soggy weather continues throughout most of the day but those showers look to move out of here late Friday night. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

The Weekend

Mostly cloudy skies continue this weekend with showers moving in again late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. It won’t be soggy but it will be gloomy at times this weekend.

Mostly cloudy skies continue Saturday with highs getting into the low to mid-50s. Clouds will start to clear out a little bit Sunday evening. Highs remain in the upper 40s Sunday with overnight lows dropping into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

We will get a much-needed break from the rain as we head into the first full week of 2021! Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s all week with overnight lows in the 30s.

Sunny skies return Monday and should stick around for the majority of the week. Clouds look to increase Thursday as our next possible system moves in Friday. More on that later.

