So long, 2020! Soggy forecast wraps up the year, brings in the new one

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 2021 is on the horizon! The last day of 2020 takes us on one last rollercoaster ride before it ends, however.

Today and Tomorrow

I’ve been forecasting the weather in the mountains for a long time. May will make 14 years at WYMT for me in some capacity. My on-air weather debut was December 30th, 2008. In all that time, as far as I can remember, I have never forecast what is likely to happen today.

We reached our forecast high at midnight. Whatever temperature you were at then was the warmest you’ll be all day. Most folks were in the mid to upper 50s. We’ve seen that before. Our low tonight will be in the low 40s as the clock strikes 12 and we say Happy New Year, then temperatures will start going back up. We’ve seen that before too. I personally do not remember seeing both of those in a 24-hour span. It’s a fitting tribute to this crazy year.

Rain chances moved in overnight and it will be soggy most of the day for most of the region. Those chances will become more scattered and eventually taper off for a bit the deeper into the afternoon we get. The drier conditions will continue for a while tonight, before picking back up late. Just like Thursday, it will be a soggy first half of Friday and then chances die off later in the day before completely moving out Friday night. Clouds will likely start to decrease late.

Highs Friday will soar into the 60s before falling into the 40s overnight.

Weekend Forecast

The first weekend of 2021 is actually trending a little nicer as of the latest model runs. Saturday looks dry and mild during the day. I think we may see some scattered rain chances late, maybe even in the overnight hours. Highs will be in the mid-50s and lows in the low 40s.

Some stray rain chances linger into early Sunday before skies gradually start to clear by Sunday evening. It will be a little cooler to wrap up the weekend, only getting into the mid-40s for highs and low 30s for lows.

Extended Forecast

High pressure takes over to start the new week and sunny skies will be the result, at least through Wednesday when we start to add in a few more clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Monday, around 50 on Tuesday and in the low 50s on Wednesday.

