Sheriff: More than 100 grams of meth found inside home

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An investigation of suspicious activity at a house in Bell County resulted in police finding more than 100 grams of meth, along with other drugs.

A deputy with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office and his K-9 were investigating a report of suspicious activity at a house on Jones Avenue.

The deputy saw a man inside the house and another man just outside the entryway.

Those men would be identified as Gary Wilson, 58, and Christopher Miracle, 34.

While speaking to the men, police say the deputy saw in plain sight in a makeshift bedroom a bag of marijuana on a dresser, along with several bags of suspected meth.

Wilson was soon arrested after the deputy said he took ownership of the items.

Miracle had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

While the deputy was arresting Miracle, police say he jerked away from the deputy while trying to hide a bag of suspected meth.

Police say during the search of the house, deputies found several more bags of meth approximately weighing more than 148 grams.

Deputies also found Suboxone, digital scales, distribution baggies, and drug paraphernalia.

Wilson was charged with first-degree trafficking in meth, possession of marijuana, and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

Miracle was charged with possession of a controlled substance and was wanted for failure to appear in court.

Both were taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.