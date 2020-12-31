Advertisement

Police: Kentucky man arrested after attempting to evade police

Layton McQueen
Layton McQueen(Laurel County Corrections Center)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday for criminal mischief.

Deputies were looking into an ongoing investigation near Highway 1375.

During their investigation, Layton McQueen, 37, of East Bernstadt tried to run away from the deputies.

After being caught and placed in the police car, McQueen displayed aggressive behavior as he yelled and unsuccessfully tried to kick out the windows.

He is now being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center with third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest charges.

