More foster families needed in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to a November report, more than 6,900 children are in foster care in West Virginia.

The need for foster families is growing dire, according to Mission West Virginia. The organization is helping to connect families with resources available and who partners with the 11 private foster agencies across the state.

“You know, going into foster care you may get your heart broken,” said Kylee Hassan, communications outreach coordinator. “I think what’s more heartbreaking is a child not knowing love or joy.”

There’s a push to get more families certified in the coming months, knowing there may be an increase in children entering the foster care system once schools begin reopening and mandated reporters begin meeting and interacting with children again.

“What children are going through right now, is very heartbreaking,” Hassan said. “If we as adults can open our hearts and homes to children during a pandemic, I think that’s the hope that we need to hang onto.”

For some, the process can be daunting or discouraging, including hours of training and paperwork. It can take anywhere from three to six months to get certified or potentially even longer.

“Children are in foster care through no fault of their own, so if we can provide that for children if we can give them a little bit of hope a little bit of happiness while they’re still a child so they can experience a normal childhood as possible, I think that’s really important,” Hassan said.

Many agencies are adapting the process during the COVID-19 pandemic to make it easier on families, including letting potential foster parents work at their own pace and allowing for all training to be done online, which can help with transportation or childcare constraints.

