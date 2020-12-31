Local movie theater responds to Warner Brothers decision to stream movies

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Like many businesses, the pandemic led owners of Regency 8 Cinema in London to close in March.

With COVID-19 cases declining in the summer, Regency owners were hoping to open their business in June, only to close again by the end of July.

“November 25th… is when we opened back up,” said Manager Charlena Chesnut.

Influencing this change is Warner Brother’s decision in offering dual release of debut movies like Wonder Woman on HBO Max and in person.

“That hurt us as far as the impact of not having that first run movie open only in theaters,” she said.

The decision was made because of COVID. This worries local theaters in that people may stop coming to see movies in person.

“It just gives people a reason to stay home and not come out, you know and come to the movie theater, so ya it was detrimental,” she said.

Regency 8 is now open and operating at 50% capacity. The hope is as time passes, people will come back to theaters.

“I think summer is going to be a big-time for the movie theaters. If we can just all hang on and hang in there,” she said.

Staying positive, the theater is finding new ways to connect with its customers.

“We do have movie packages where you can rent out a movie theater for x number of guests and basically have a private showing,” she said.

Regency 8 used to be open seven days a week but is now open four days a week. The theater is currently open Thursday through Sunday with the box office opening each day at 3:30 pm.

