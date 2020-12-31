Advertisement

Local movie theater responds to Warner Brothers decision to stream movies

Local theater responds to Warner Brothers decision
Local theater responds to Warner Brothers decision(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Like many businesses, the pandemic led owners of Regency 8 Cinema in London to close in March.

With COVID-19 cases declining in the summer, Regency owners were hoping to open their business in June, only to close again by the end of July.

“November 25th… is when we opened back up,” said Manager Charlena Chesnut.

Influencing this change is Warner Brother’s decision in offering dual release of debut movies like Wonder Woman on HBO Max and in person.

“That hurt us as far as the impact of not having that first run movie open only in theaters,” she said.

The decision was made because of COVID. This worries local theaters in that people may stop coming to see movies in person.

“It just gives people a reason to stay home and not come out, you know and come to the movie theater, so ya it was detrimental,” she said.

Regency 8 is now open and operating at 50% capacity. The hope is as time passes, people will come back to theaters.

“I think summer is going to be a big-time for the movie theaters. If we can just all hang on and hang in there,” she said.

Staying positive, the theater is finding new ways to connect with its customers.

“We do have movie packages where you can rent out a movie theater for x number of guests and basically have a private showing,” she said.

Regency 8 used to be open seven days a week but is now open four days a week. The theater is currently open Thursday through Sunday with the box office opening each day at 3:30 pm.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While Congress continues to debate more COVID-19 relief for Americans, some people are already...
Will you get a stimulus check and when will you get it?
WYMT
Officials, water customers discuss State of Emergency in Hazard
File image
Logging incident leads to two deaths in Clay County
Walmart.
Walmart Supercenter in London to temporarily close for COVID-19 deep cleaning
knife
Teen stabs other teen in the face during fight

Latest News

Local distilleries are speaking out after being hit with fees from the FDA. The Food and Drug...
FDA asking local distillers who made hand sanitizer during pandemic to pay thousands in fees
Lexington bars are getting ready to ring in the new year.
Lexington bars celebrating safe New Year’s Eve celebrations
Health Department
COVID-19 surge continues in Pulaski County
Soggy and gloomy start to 2021