Lexington bars celebrating safe New Year’s Eve celebrations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we head into 2021, bars and breweries are trying to make the best of a not-so-great year.

Pivot Brewing is looking back at the year with a trivia night.

“It’s 2020 trivia,” explained Bailey Johnson. “Everything that makes you sit back and think, ‘did that actually happen in 2020?’ Because there were so many crazy things that did happen in 2020 so we’re really trying to make a little fun game out of it.”

Pivot says they will be following CDC guidelines with masks, social distancing, and sanitizing.

Places like The Paddock have also changed their tune, with reservations and seated parties. Owner Erick Ostrander says it’s actually a safe way to celebrate.

“People in their houses aren’t wearing masks, they’re not social distancing, they’re moving around together, they’re sharing food and drinks and that kind of stuff,” said Ostrander. “We feel like we offer a safer solution than piling into a house party to watch the ball drop.”

With the current state restrictions on bars and restaurants, the last call for alcohol is at 11 p.m., meaning they won’t even make it to the countdown at midnight.

The management at Soundbar decided to have fun while following the restrictions, and plan to count down to 11 p.m. instead of midnight.

“We’re done with 2020, so we’re going to kick it to the curb a little early this year,” said Ken Viney.

Soundbar isn’t the only place that’s ready to say goodbye to 2020. All bars are just proud to say they made it to the end of the year.

“We’ve watched so many of our friends and our neighbors shut down, close the doors permanently,” said The Paddock’s Ostrander. “We’ve seen other friends not re-open from the original shut down. So just making it is winning right now.”

“It’s difficult anticipating what’s going to come next. We’ve had a lot of changes and just adjust to the current environment,” said Viney.

Just about everyone is looking forward to a positive 2021.

