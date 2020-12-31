Advertisement

Kentucky WBB moves Alabama, Tennessee home games to Rupp Arena

Blair Green scored a career-high 17 points
Blair Green scored a career-high 17 points(UK Athletics)
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Two Kentucky women’s basketball games – Jan. 28 vs. Alabama and Feb. 11 vs. Tennessee – are moving downtown to historic Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center to help relieve a crowded Memorial Coliseum event schedule.

Kentucky vs. Alabama on Thursday, Jan. 28 will tip at 6:30 p.m. ET, while the Wildcats and Lady Vols will tip at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 11. UK-Bama will be aired on SEC Network, while UK-UT will be streamed on SEC Network+ through WatchESPN. Darren Headrick will have the call for both games on the UK Sports Network.

Attendance will still be limited to 15% of normal arena capacity. Ticket information will be announced soon. More specific gameday information – entry, parking, etc. – will be made available closer to gameday.

The move helps provide flexibility with the Memorial Coliseum event schedule as the highly ranked UK gymnastics team begins its 2021 competition schedule along with preseason practice for the perennial national championship contending UK volleyball team, which will have a spring season this year due to a shortened 2020 fall schedule.

Kentucky is 28-19 all-time in Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center and has played at least one game in the historic venue each of the last 10 years. This will be the second time UK has faced Alabama in Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center and the third time the Wildcats and Lady Vols have squared off in the downtown venue.

Most Read

While Congress continues to debate more COVID-19 relief for Americans, some people are already...
Will you get a stimulus check and when will you get it?
State of Emergency
State of Emergency declared for Hazard
File image
Logging incident leads to two deaths in Clay County
Walmart.
Walmart Supercenter in London to temporarily close for COVID-19 deep cleaning
knife
Teen stabs other teen in the face during fight

Latest News

Chasity Patterson leads Kentucky with 30 points.
Women’s Basketball: Kentucky at Mississippi State Moved Up to Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
South Laurel Cardinals football
Whitley County head football coach resigns, will return to South Laurel
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces elementary and middle schools will reopen for in-person learning; winter sports pushed back
Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper
Lady Vols games against Texas A&M, Kentucky postponed due to COVID-19 issues