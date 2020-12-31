Advertisement

Kentucky mother pleads not guilty to killing infant son

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mother has pleaded not guilty to killing her infant son.

Samantha Moore, 32, was arraigned virtually Monday in Lexington on a charge of murder in the death of her 9-month-old son, news outlets reported.

Lexington police arrested Moore last week after responding to an apartment and finding the infant unresponsive. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found Moore intentionally caused the death through physical force, police said in a statement.

