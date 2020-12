FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear posted a video of them reading comments from people on social media.

“We’re leaving the bad behind us, including the mean tweets. Happy New Year, Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear.

You can watch the video below:

Mean Tweets, Goodbye 2020 We're leaving the bad behind us, including the mean tweets. Happy New Year, Kentucky. Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday, December 31, 2020

