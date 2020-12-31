Advertisement

First meteor shower of 2021 appears first weekend of January

The new year begins with the Quadrantids meteor shower.
Telescope night sky
Telescope night sky(Maxime Storn / CC BY-SA 4.0)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WVLT/CBS) - Space lovers and those looking towards the new year will get a nice treat. 2021 is starting off with the peak of the Quadrantids meteor shower.

CBS News reports that NASA calls it one of the “best annual meteor showers” that can be seen January 2 into January 3.

According to NASA, the Quadrantids return each year between December 28 and January 12 and were first seen in 1825.

“An alternative name for the Quadrantids is the Bootids since the meteors appear to radiate from the modern constellation of Bootes,” NASA says. “Even though the constellation may no longer be recognized, it was considered a constellation long enough to give the meteor shower its name.”

CBS reports that during a brief window Saturday night into Sunday morning, viewers have a chance to spot between 60 to 200 meteors per hour. However, the viewing will be brief-- about six hours.

“The reason the peak is so short is due to the shower’s thin stream of particles and the fact that the Earth crosses the stream at a perpendicular angle,” NASA says.

The shower is best seen from the Northern Hemisphere, and the best chance for viewers in North America will be early Sunday morning, before dawn.

