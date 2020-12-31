Faith strengthens in 2020 despite year’s stress

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastors like Dean Haun with First Baptist Church in Morristown says 2020 has been a trying year, but add that faith has been strong despite the year’s challenges.

“Just keep your faith your trust in the Lord. He’s not abandoned us. He’s going to be with us and he’s going to see us through,” said Haun.

Pastor Larry Trotter with Concord United Methodist has found a new way to bring messages of hope-online.

“For churches what it did was accelerate what was already happening, in-person attendance in churches has already been changing for the last 10 years anyway. If they won’t go into our building, let’s meet them where they are. Jesus was all about meeting people where they were, he didn’t set up shop somewhere and send out the message and have them meet him,” said Trotters

It’s helped them form connections all over the world.

“We’ve had people watching us from England, China, Idaho, Utah, and Nova Scotia. It has afforded us an opportunity to reach beyond our community and our state,” said Haun.

Steve Doyal with Bookwalter United Methodist says he’s seen a stronger sense of faith in people during this time of trial.

“I think that God gives us things we can’t handle around all the time in the hopes that we would lean on his strength instead of our own,” said Doyal.

“It’s Romans 8:28 that says God works for good in all things, it’s important for people to remember God doesn’t make things happen to see how we react, but that God works through all things. So we get a pandemic and God says let’s see how we can make people stronger through all this and bring people closer together,” said Trotter.

The pastors each hope people’s strengthened faith carries into the next year.

“I hope people have a newfound appreciation just for being able to shake hands on him to hug build one another up,” said Doyal.

