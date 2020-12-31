Advertisement

COVID-19 surge continues in Pulaski County

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky (WYMT) - COVID-19 cases are still surging in parts of Southern Kentucky.

State Health Officials say Pulaski County had Kentucky’s fifth-highest total on Wednesday with more than 100 new cases.

Richard New from Southern Oaks Funeral Home said he’s seeing a lot more COVID-19 related deaths, “And it’s all ages. It’s not just the elderly. Just in the last little bit, a lot in the range of 50.”

New says the funeral home has had 19 services for COVID-19 related deaths in December alone.

What’s scary, too, is that New says many of the families don’t know how their loved ones contracted the virus, “Most of them are very cautious. They say their loved ones had not been out or they had been on guard not to be exposed to this.”

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck says the numbers on the county are consistently going up and down, and for the most part, people are taking the precautions seriously, “I think it’s individual. Certainly, there’s folks that aren’t. But as a community absolutely we are taking it seriously.”

Health leaders do believe they’re seeing a post-Christmas surge from family gatherings.

“Some of it could be a lag from the holidays, but it shows the virus can be nasty and we are going to have tough days. Hopefully, we’ve checked the box in 2021 and better days are ahead of us,” says Mayor Keck.

Keck says several popular New Year’s community and business events have been canceled because of the virus.

Health leaders say Pulaski County did receive 200 vaccines that were quickly used, and they are hopeful for another shipment soon.

