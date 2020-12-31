Be kind to yourself when setting new year goals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As we say good-bye to 2020, many are setting high expectations for the new year. As we ease into 2021, a local counselor is urging caution.

Dimensions Family Therapy Clinical Counselor Dr. Charles Pemberton said the biggest challenge people have with setting new goals is that they make them way too big. If you set your sights too high, it could set you up for failure.

One of the top goals for Americans is losing weight or getting into shape. Well, if you didn’t work out last year, Pemberton said it’s unlikely you will stick to a new workout routine this year. Instead of having a goal to work out seven days a week, he said to start small by walking a few times a week and build from there.

Be careful of setting a deadline. If that date comes and you do not see results, Pemberton said the failure could be more detrimental itself.

Millions of people have reported mental health issues during the pandemic. You do not want these new goals to add to your stress. “Give yourself a break when you fail,” Pemberton said. “Relapse, whether we’re talking about drugs and alcohol, substance abuse, or just our own small goals relapse is part of that plan. Make sure you account for that and give yourself permission to fail and then what’s your recovery plan.”

You can watch the interview with our sister station WAVE 3 News below.

