Advertisement

Australia takes lead in ringing in new year with socially distanced fireworks display

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Fireworks exploded over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia, Friday.

One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

But this year, authorities advised revelers to watch the fireworks on television as the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria battle to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While Congress continues to debate more COVID-19 relief for Americans, some people are already...
Will you get a stimulus check and when will you get it?
State of Emergency
State of Emergency declared for Hazard
File image
Logging incident leads to two deaths in Clay County
Walmart.
Walmart Supercenter in London to temporarily close for COVID-19 deep cleaning
knife
Teen stabs other teen in the face during fight

Latest News

A 3.6 earthquake shook the area near Muir Beach, California on Dec. 31, 2020.
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay Area
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Biden inauguration to feature memorial for COVID victims
In Australia, it's already 2021.
RAW: Australia celebrates new year with fireworks over Sydney
In Australia, it's already 2021.
2020 finally ending, but New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus