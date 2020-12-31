Advertisement

20 states to raise minimum wages by New Year’s Day

The raises are part of previously scheduled efforts to adjust for cost-of-living gains or to...
The raises are part of previously scheduled efforts to adjust for cost-of-living gains or to ratchet up toward goals like $15 an hour minimum pay. Some of them are by a dollar or more, but others are mere pennies.(Source: Gray News)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As 2020 comes to a close and 2021 begins, many low-wage workers across the United States are getting a pay bump, as 20 states raise their minimum wage rates by Jan. 1.

The raises are part of previously scheduled efforts to adjust for cost-of-living gains or to ratchet up toward goals like $15 an hour minimum pay. Some of them are by a dollar or more, but others are mere pennies.

In New Mexico, the minimum wage will increase from the current $9 an hour wage to $10.50. The minimum hourly wage in New York state will increase 70 cents to $12.50 an hour. In California, the rate for employers with 26 workers or more will rise from $13 to $14 an hour, the highest state-wide baseline in the country, but in Minnesota, the gain is just 8 cents to a $10.08 hourly rate for large employers.

Nevertheless, the wage boosts come at a much-needed time for many Americans, especially for lower wage workers that have been hit particularly hard by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some lawmakers and business organizations, however, have called for a pause on the scheduled minimum wage hikes, citing the burden on small businesses that are already struggling.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour hasn’t changed since 2009. Twenty states will still have a minimum wage either equal to or below the federal level.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While Congress continues to debate more COVID-19 relief for Americans, some people are already...
Will you get a stimulus check and when will you get it?
State of Emergency
State of Emergency declared for Hazard
File image
Logging incident leads to two deaths in Clay County
Walmart.
Walmart Supercenter in London to temporarily close for COVID-19 deep cleaning
knife
Teen stabs other teen in the face during fight

Latest News

Virginia hands-free law goes into effect January 1st
Coronavirus
Ohio doctor gives insight on new COVID-19 strain found in U.S.
Be kind to yourself when setting new year goals
The final week of episodes featuring Trebek will begin airing Jan. 4. They were taped in late...
Hollywood Minute: Dawn Wells dies from COVID-19; 'Jeopardy!' to air Trebek tribute
Making Ends Meet: Managing growing debt with a growing family