You can start tracking your stimulus payment this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While some Americans may get $600 stimulus payments as early as Tuesday night, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said those who don’t will be able to track their checks beginning later this week.

Mnuchin said in a series of tweets that the Treasury has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve. Paper checks will be mailed out beginning Wednesday, Mnuchin said, with overall distribution continuing into next week.

.@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week (1/2) — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020

Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at https://t.co/pFBzGzK8mD. (2/2) — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020

Mnuchin did not give an exact date for when tracking would be available, but you can keep checking here.

